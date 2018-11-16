IIT graduate pedals for a greener, cleaner future

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the summer of 2016, with the aim to spread awareness and sensitise people on the importance and need for sustainable renewable energy and electric mobility, Sushil Reddy, an IIT Bombay alumnus, initiated a movement called ‘The SunPedal Ride’. Sushil rode a solar-powered electric bicycle across nine states in 79 days and 7,424 km, and delivered seminars via public speaking and community-engagement on solar energy.

There was a support crew along with Sushil to promote sustainability, and they found themselves breaking a Guinness World Record and a Limca World Record for the longest journey on a solar-powered electric bicycle. Sushil will now be riding a solar-powered electric bicycle for 15 days — from November 26 to December 10 — in Bengaluru, during which he will be visiting schools, universities and corporates and interacting with people about clean energy in India along with demonstrating how renewable energy can be used to power electric vehicles. “Solar energy is more applicable to small towns and villages.

In metropolitan cities, rooftop solar panels are the best option. Many people are not aware of how to get the maximum output from it, which is why I decided to spread awareness through a solar-powered electric bicycle,” he says.

But why a bicycle? “Everyone has ridden one at least once in their life. I used this as a medium to connect with people,” he says. An added advantage is that it requires less physical effort and the battery is charged with solar energy. “It is not practical to use every day as it is not possible to carry a solar panel everywhere. But if there is a rooftop panel, you can charge it and use it for three-four hours, and travel 25-40 km,” Sushil explains. Sushil hopes to see his initiative spread across the country.