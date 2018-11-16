Home Cities Bengaluru

Move over studio shows, here comes a live radio concert  

The concept of live radio shows, alien to Bengaluru and even to India, will go live in the city today.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The concept of live radio shows, alien to Bengaluru and even to India, will go live in the city today. For the uninitiated, a live radio concert? While the audio experience is similar to the shows that are aired on radio, the live performance of the Radio Jockey (RJ) and singers, will give it a two-dimensional, and more involved experience. Here, the entire radio show is enacted on stage, with the audience being the listeners of the show, And exactly the way an RJ provides the link between two songs on radio, here too, the host of the show does the job of doing the ‘jock talk’. 

RJ Swagata Majumdar, the anchor of the show, says she first came across this concept in the UK over five years ago, which was the trigger to start something similar here. Explaining the concept further, she says, “This is a popular concept in the West, where they like to recreate shows from the 30s and 40s on a stage. I’m not going to recreate a radio drama, but this is going to be a live radio show. There are a set of 20 songs we have in store and we have zeroed-in on who will sing what. There will be a bell for the audience (instead of the phone ringtone), and then I’ll say let’s see who is the next caller tonight. From the list that will be given to the audience, they will request a song and one of the performers will sing the song. The duration of my jock talk is exactly how it is on air.”

RJ Swagata, who has previously been an RJ in Kolkata and Dubai, uses her platform Boyaam, which means a glass canister in Bengali, to showcase fresh artistes. “Every month I have a home concert, where I bring in fresh talent. I listen to them, screen them and if they are good enough, I groom them and hold a home concert where I call 30 to 40 artistes. Now, this home concert is going to be a cafe concert at Namakh store and cafe,” says the RJ.  

Jalsa, The Live Radio Show will feature singers Somrita Chakraborty, Debayan Chakraborty and keyboard artiste Aishik Banerjee. The concert will be held at The Namakh Store n Cafe, Mathikere today from 6.30 pm onwards. Tickets are available on eventshigh.com

