Music fest in midst of corporate hub

 Ananda Dhwani, a nonprofit organisation promoting Indian Classical Music and Dance, has announced the Whitefield Music Festival 2018, with a line-up of 28 artistes, slated to perform over two days.

Artistes at the Whitefield Music Festival press conference

BENGALURU: Ananda Dhwani, a nonprofit organisation promoting Indian Classical Music and Dance, has announced the Whitefield Music Festival 2018, with a line-up of 28 artistes, slated to perform over two days. The festival, which began in 2011, has something new in store for the audience this year: Festival-goers will get to witness four interesting jugalbandis.

“We have a Jasrangi jugalbandi in Hindustani vocals, where a male and a female singer will sing two different ragas at the same time, in two different scales. The other jugalbandis include the coming together of Hindustani and Carnatic instrumentalists. The dance performance too is a confluence of North and South art styles, a rare jugalbandi between Chhau and Kathakali,” says Ishita Datta, trustee of Ananda Dhwani. 

Sudhindra (veena), pandit Prabir Bhattacharya (sitar), Vid. Mysore Manjunath (Carnatic violin) and more, will be performing at the festival.

Prabir says, “Festivals like these are a great way to showcase our rich and vibrant culture, its root and the dedication of artistes in preserving these art forms.” Ishita agrees too, adding that the only way to preserve these art forms is by nurturing talent. 

The location, Whitefield, was chosen for a particular reason too. Ishita says, “The area is known for its corporate offices. There is little to no large scale cultural activity. Often, residents have to give concerts a miss due to the traffic and distance of the venue. We’re hoping to solve the traffic woes usually faced.” 

