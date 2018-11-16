Home Cities Bengaluru

NGO raises voice against sorry state of Bengaluru lakes

In some cases, there was disparity between what the officials responsible for the lake claimed and what residents around the lake stated.

Published: 16th November 2018 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Contract labourers clean a lake in Bangalore (File photo | EPS/Nagesh Polali)

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A hearing at the Lokayukta office over complaints of violations at seven lakes revealed the sorry state of the city’s lakes. The lakes taken up were Allasandra, Vasanthapura, Gowdanpalya, Hulimavu, Sompura, Vibhutipura and Puttenahalli lakes.

Members of United Bengaluru, an NGO, were the complainants. Every lake taken up had been encroached on and some of them were in bad shape due to effluents released into them. In some cases, there was disparity between what the officials responsible for the lake claimed and what residents around the lake stated.

For instance, at the large, 145-acre Hulimavu lake in South Bengaluru, the complainants submitted that 19 acres and 26 guntas had been encroached upon. KSPCB officials said that a proposal to develop the lake at a cost of Rs 24 crore had been sent to the state government for approval. However, Mithan Subbaiah, a resident of the area near the lake, said officials had been speaking of the proposal for the past six months with no progress in sight.

At Sompura lake in South-West Bengaluru, Nataraj, a resident claimed that the proposed STP had not been installed and a foul smell emanated from the lake. “Officials claimed that Rs 1.1 crore would be sanctioned for development works, but no steps have been taken,” he said.

Justice Shetty suggested United Bengaluru members to organise awareness programmes about lakes, with public participation. Suresh N R, Convener, United Bengaluru, said, “We will organise such a programme for citizens within a few days on how to protect and reclaim lakes. The Lokayukta too has agreed to come and speak on the issue,” he said.

In response to the complaints, Lokayukta Vishwanatha Shetty directed officials from BBMP, BWSSB and KSPCB to file a status report before the next meeting in March 2019. He also directed notices to the respective Tahsildars and ADLRs to survey the lakes, and made them respondents in the cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru lakes United Bengaluru Hulimavu lake Sompura lake lake conservation KSPCB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp