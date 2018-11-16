Not so puzzling after all

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do you often feel judged for the time you spend on videogames, and find that those disapproving eyes make you feel bad? Do you feel yourself culpable for the hours you spend on PUBG, when you could’ve used that time instead to hone your real-life skills? Do you often wish that you had something riveting to talk about other than the news? Do you find yourself Googling your way to life hacks and wishing your daily tasks weren’t so mystifying? I have the solution to all these puzzling questions. It’s puzzle-based video games.

Here’s introducing the top two from the recent times that’s all within your reach. As Snape said to Harry in one haunting Occlumency lesson “Discipline your mind” — but now with the help of virtual puzzles.

The Room series is one of my personal favourites in the puzzle genre (playable on Android, iOS and PC). Set in a room that emanates an aura of secrecy, the target of each level in the game is to uncover a series of hidden clues to open a box or something akin to a box. In most puzzle games, there is initially a lot of trial-and-error required to develop the skills to be better at the game. But in The Room, it requires a bit more of your concentrated observation on a seemingly innocuous object. The whole game can be finished in a few hours, and it doesn’t have what we’d call ‘replay value’ (unless you play it again a few years later) which is perhaps my only concern about the game.