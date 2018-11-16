Now, start-up develops drone to spray pesticides

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Karnataka-based start-up has developed drones which can spray pesticides on agricultural lands much faster than manual methods. It is said to be the first of its kind in India.

Varsha Agri Business Centre for Development Limited, Ballari, is participating in the Krishi Mela 2018. The drone they have developed can spray pesticides over 8 to 10 acres of land in one hour.

Sampath Kumar S, from the firm said the drone was developed 6 months ago. “It can fly at an altitude of more than 72 ft. There will be no wastage of pesticide and it also reduces the time taken,’’ he said.

The drones have capacities of 5 litres, 10 litres, 20 litres, and 30 litres. It runs on a rechargeable battery with 12,000 mAh capacity and can run for an hour. It is ideal for paddy, cotton, maize and even vegetables. “We charge `500 per acre,’’ Sampath said. The price of the drone starts at

`5 lakh.