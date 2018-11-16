Reviving the art of writing letters

M Shivani Subbaiah By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sapna Dube is an artist, entrepreneur and an art blogger from Bengaluru. Her works have been exhibited in various parts of Bengaluru, and the most recent one was at Cubbon Park Metro Station. This was a sight-specific art installation – Letter – which intends to popularise letter-writing among all generations. The artist wants to revive the old tradition of writing letters to loved ones.

She also believes that these letters can be treasured when we miss people we love and also gives us a moment to think and celebrate their importance in our lives. Sending personal, short handwritten letters is the most personal way of showing love and is something every individual would appreciate.

Speaking about the feedback received, Sapna said it was incredible as people of all age groups and all walks of life wanted to write letters. Students, senior citizens and working individuals were ready to take time off their busy schedules to make sure the letters were delivered to their family members and friends. There were also individuals writing to their pets.

This was Sapna’s first art instillation of this type, and she was overwhelmed by the response she received and also wishes to organise three more similar ones soon.