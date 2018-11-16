Touch of old amid the new

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’re looking for some old-school decor, classic Rock tunes and a wide range of cocktails, The Reservoire is a great place to head to in Koramanagala. Whether you’re going with a group of friends or on a date, the vibe here can suit both these scenarios. We started the meal with some cocktails. This wasn’t an easy task, as there are so many to choose from; we finally decided on the Ko Ko Cooler – a refreshing gin-based cocktail with cucumber and lemon, and the Expresso Old Fashioned - a twist on the classic that’s made on your table.

We paired these with the Loaded Chicken Nachos and the Honey Lemon Paneer. The nachos were a massive portion, but cheesy enough to have us pick at it till the bottom of the dish showed. Though not big fans of paneer, the honey and lemon made us forget our apprehensions.

With Chinese, Continental and Indian options, it’s hard to figure out which cuisine an eatery has managed to master, but the food at Reservoire does well with all. The Kandhari Murgh Tikka and Nimbu Murgh Tikka came next, along with the Tandoori Broccoli, and all three dishes were good. While the broccoli was a little too spicy, the chicken tikkas were tender and flavoursome. The Kung Pao Potato is a great starter in the Chinese section, with crispy potato wedges cooked in sweet-spicy Kung Pao sauce.

For our second round of drinks, we went with the Stay Together and the MAK. Stay Together had some interesting ingredients – vodka, cucumber, apple juice and tabasco sauce - but the culmination of all the flavours made for a nice cocktail; as for MAK – which comes with white rum, fresh pineapple pieces, curry leaves and a pineapple salad on the side - the flavours go well together.

Hungry for more, we ordered half a Chicken and Bacon Ranch Pizza, and the other half was the Exotic Veggie Pizza. Both exceeded our expectations - the cheese was stringy, the toppings were ample and the bacon had just the right amount of fat. Full from the meat on the pizza, we went for the Veg Moussaka.This classic Mediterranean dish, with eggplant and a tomato base, was an ideal end to the meal – both light and comforting. Cost for two: `1,300