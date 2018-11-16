Tribute to dawn of experimental music in Bollywood

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After seven consecutive hit shows, Ekta S Productionz is paying tribute to Bollywood music of the ’80s to 2000 on November 18 at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium. The ’80s saw a mix of meaningful and commercially-minded hits, disco music found prominence in the ’80s and ’90s, and opened doors for many new singers like Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kavitha Krishnamoorthy and others. In 2000, experimental music started doing the rounds.

Having been a singer for 29 years, Ekta Shah, producer and director of Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu, believes Bollywood music from the 1980’s onwards started to become more experimental. “People feel that Hindi songs only between the 1950’s to 1980’s were good and that music deteriorated thereafter,” says Ekta, who will be starting her performance with the song Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu from the film Aashiqui 2.

