Home Cities Bengaluru

Work to widen Karmelaram Level Crossing to begin soon

Public headed to Sarjapur Road, Gunjur Tin Factory and Kannahalli via the Karmelaram Railway Level Crossing will get some respite now.

Published: 16th November 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of passengers protesting on the tracks of Karmelaram station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public headed to Sarjapur Road, Gunjur Tin Factory and Kannahalli via the Karmelaram Railway Level Crossing will get some respite now. Following the decision taken by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Thursday to provide Rs 16 lakh from the MPLAD  funds to widen the LC gate, tenders were floated by the Bengaluru Railway Division. 

The project proposes widening of the width of the gate from 3.5 metres to 7 metres. Hundreds using this LC gate (No. 132) get stuck daily for anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes. 

Randeep Gowda, who frequently passes this crossing, says, “Even after the gate opens, the struggle to leave the place at the same time by all riders in opposing directions delays us further.” 
Mohan said, “The work was supposed to begin three months ago. BBMP, which was supposed to finance it, have not done it.” 

However, BBMP Chief Engineer for Major Roads Infrastructure B S Prahlad said BBMP had already provided the funds. “There seems to be some confusion. We had given the Railways Rs81 lakh for the Kadugodi Road underbridge a month and a half ago. Since that project was cancelled, we have asked the division to utilise Rs16 lakh from it for the LC gate. So, the Railways already has  the funds and there is no need for more funding,” he said. 

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, R S Saxena said that the Railways had completed surveying the area for the project over three months ago. “We floated the tender today. Work will begin in a month from now and will be completed in three months,” he said.

Saxena said that a long-term solution for the issue, elimination of the level crossing gate by providing a Road Over Bridge, at a cost of Rs42 crore is pending.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp