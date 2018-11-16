Work to widen Karmelaram Level Crossing to begin soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public headed to Sarjapur Road, Gunjur Tin Factory and Kannahalli via the Karmelaram Railway Level Crossing will get some respite now. Following the decision taken by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Thursday to provide Rs 16 lakh from the MPLAD funds to widen the LC gate, tenders were floated by the Bengaluru Railway Division.

The project proposes widening of the width of the gate from 3.5 metres to 7 metres. Hundreds using this LC gate (No. 132) get stuck daily for anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes.

Randeep Gowda, who frequently passes this crossing, says, “Even after the gate opens, the struggle to leave the place at the same time by all riders in opposing directions delays us further.”

Mohan said, “The work was supposed to begin three months ago. BBMP, which was supposed to finance it, have not done it.”

However, BBMP Chief Engineer for Major Roads Infrastructure B S Prahlad said BBMP had already provided the funds. “There seems to be some confusion. We had given the Railways Rs81 lakh for the Kadugodi Road underbridge a month and a half ago. Since that project was cancelled, we have asked the division to utilise Rs16 lakh from it for the LC gate. So, the Railways already has the funds and there is no need for more funding,” he said.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, R S Saxena said that the Railways had completed surveying the area for the project over three months ago. “We floated the tender today. Work will begin in a month from now and will be completed in three months,” he said.

Saxena said that a long-term solution for the issue, elimination of the level crossing gate by providing a Road Over Bridge, at a cost of Rs42 crore is pending.