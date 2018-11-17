Banshankari bus shelter traffic eases post barricading

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In light of the rising congestion towards the bus shelter in Banashankari, the Jayanagar Police and Traffic Police departments have sought a temporary solution after receiving complaints from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) over the private buses that have been using this shelter for their own use, and thus creating traffic jams. Sharing details about the new arrangements made, traffic officials said barricades are being put in place to ensure commuters aren’t inconvenienced, while also easing traffic congestion.

As hundreds of buses arrive here every day, BMTC was struggling to find space for their own buses. There are times when seven to eight buses move towards this bus shelter at the same time, along with other vehicles, according to a chemist in the area. All the incoming traffic from south Bengaluru — Nayandahalli, Yelechanahalli, JP Nagar, Jayanagar and other parts of the city — chokes this route.

At times, private buses are found parked right next to the bus shelter. This reduces the space for BMTC buses, as well as room for traffic to move with ease. Now, barricades line the centre of this street, towards Jayanagar.

Vishwanath, BMTC’s Chief Traffic

Manager, told City Express, “We have been intensifying our efforts to rectify details of the private buses that are either parked here, or use the BMTC bus shelter in Banashankari. We have also raised these issues to the Jayanagar Police, who are now deploying officials here to keep a check on the congestion.”

An official from the Jayanagar Police Station, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have received several complaints over the blockage happening towards this bus shelter. We have alarmed the RTO and traffic cops to keep a check on unauthorised private buses that are parked here. The RTO has assured that licenses will be cancelled and action will be taken against the private bus owners.”

Mixed reaction from commuters

Commuters have shared mixed reactions regarding the barricades here. While a few understand the traffic police’s intent, many others who travel on bikes and four-wheelers see them as a hurdle. One commuter told us, “Travelling near the Banashankari signal is stressful during peak hours. It is hard to move towards Jayanagar, as there is a fear among commuters that they will hit these barricades.”

Another commuter who frequently travels by bus, said, “The BMTC can erect a cemented divider here and a signboard towards the signal reading, ‘diversion ahead’. This might serve the purpose better.” However, BMTC bus drivers on this route told CE that placing a cemented structure here would be dangerous due to the sharp curve after the signal towards Jayanagar.