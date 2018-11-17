Home Cities Bengaluru

Bike-borne gang attacks, robs techie in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout

A gang of three bike-borne men waylaid a 28-year-old man and robbed him after attacking him with an iron rod in the early hours of Friday.

Published: 17th November 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of three bike-borne men waylaid a 28-year-old man and robbed him after attacking him with an iron rod in the early hours of Friday. The victim, Nakul Kumar, was returning home in Mahalakshmi Layout after a business trip to Hyderabad when the gang targeted him. 

In his complaint to the police, Kumar said that he had alighted from a bus at a stop nearby and was walking home when three men came on a bike and asked him for water. Kumar ignored them and continued walking when they hit him on the shoulder with an iron rod.

They snatched `4,000 and his cellphone before fleeing the spot. Police were alerted by his parents when they heard his cry for help. He was taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment. 
Police said that a special team had been formed to nab the gang. 

Comments

  • Raj
    What special team
    13 days ago reply

  • Antz
    Even you give bill and IMEI number
    13 days ago reply
