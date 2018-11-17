Kadaknath chicken breed a big draw at Krishi Mela 

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of all the animals on sale or display at the Krishi Mela, one particular breed is attracting a lot of attention — Kadaknath chicken. The Indian breed, also called Kali Masi, is local to Madhya Pradesh and is coveted for its perceived medicinal properties, and meat that has rich protein, and low fat and cholesterol content.

Several visitors to the fair gathered at the stall which was selling the Kadaknath breed, enquiring about its prices, either out of plain curiosity or genuine interest. One of the visitors was heard telling another that the chicken had black meat and even black blood. By 2 pm on Friday, the stall had sold 600 chicks, each costing `200.

Ravi Kumar, the busy shopkeeper at the stall, said the breed indeed had black meat and almost black blood, but not black eggs, contrary to a popular rumour.

Ananth H, another shopkeeper, said that several tribal groups in Madhya Pradesh are known to use the chicken, and it was only recently that it has started gaining popularity in Karnataka. “We have put up stalls like this at Krishi Melas all over the state, which would help poultry farmers become aware of this breed. Currently, its rates are not uniform in the market, with prices going up to `1,000 per kg,” Ananth said. He was confident that all the 2,000 chicks that he had brought with him would be sold out at the Mela, with two more days left before the event ends.

Adult hens were also available at another stall, and here too, customers were being lured by advertisements of the qualities of its meat. One of the customers thought it was a joke when he heard the price of an adult

chicken — `750.