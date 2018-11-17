Home Cities Bengaluru

Kadaknath chicken breed a big draw at Krishi Mela 

Of all the animals on sale or display at the Krishi Mela, one particular breed is attracting a lot of attention — Kadaknath chicken.

Published: 17th November 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

. A farmer takes a look at crops at Krishi Mela 2018 in Bengaluru on Friday;

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of all the animals on sale or display at the Krishi Mela, one particular breed is attracting a lot of attention — Kadaknath chicken. The Indian breed, also called Kali Masi, is local to Madhya Pradesh and is coveted for its perceived medicinal properties, and meat that has rich protein, and low fat and cholesterol content.

A woman sells hand crafts at
her stall; 

Several visitors to the fair gathered at the stall which was selling the Kadaknath breed, enquiring about its prices, either out of plain curiosity or genuine interest. One of the visitors was heard telling another that the chicken had black meat and even black blood. By 2 pm on Friday, the stall had sold 600 chicks, each costing `200.

Ravi Kumar, the busy shopkeeper at the stall, said the breed indeed had black meat and almost black blood, but not black eggs, contrary to a popular rumour. 

Ananth H, another shopkeeper, said that several tribal groups in Madhya Pradesh are known to use the chicken, and it was only recently that it has started gaining popularity in Karnataka. “We have put up stalls like this at Krishi Melas all over the state, which would help poultry farmers become aware of this breed. Currently, its rates are not uniform in the market, with prices going up to `1,000 per kg,” Ananth said. He was confident that all the 2,000 chicks that he had brought with him would be sold out at the Mela, with two more days left before the event ends.

Adult hens were also available at another stall, and here too, customers were being lured by advertisements of the qualities of its meat. One of the customers thought it was a joke when he heard the price of an adult 
chicken — `750.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp