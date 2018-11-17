Lover held for killing home-alone Bengaluru woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RMC Yard police have arrested a 48-year-old man on charge of killing his home-alone lover at Goraguntepalya in the city.

The murder of Rukhmini (40) was reported on October 25 and the accused, identified as Ramesh of Choudeshwarinagar in Laggere, was nabbed at Somwarapet in Kodagu. A police officer said on Friday that Rukhmini, who was an employee at a garment factory in Peenya, and Ramesh had an illicit affair after she was separated from her husband. Rukhmini who hailed from Madhugiri in Tumakuru had given money to Ramesh who did not repay it.

As she was demanding her money back, Ramesh decided to kill her, the police officer said. Ramesh attacked her on the head with a blunt object and took away gold articles from her house, he said. Based on phone call records, the police gathered information on Ramesh and nabbed him from his relatives’ house.