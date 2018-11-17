Sleep pods at KIA: You can snooze while you wait for your flight

Home Cities Bengaluru

The pod, which is like a mini bed, has charging points as well as a safe spot for storing hand baggages.  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure a more relaxing flight travel for air passengers from Bengaluru,  the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has recently introduced a Sleeping Pod Lounge at its international departure zone.   

The concept of sleep pods, where in passengers can catch up with some much needed sleep when waiting for flights or time available between flights, by paying an hourly sum for its usage, is popular abroad. Indira Gandhi International Airport is the only airport in the country to have this feature at its Terminal 3. 
A spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which runs the airport, told The New Indian Express that five sleep pods were introduced on October 18 at the international departure terminal. “Currently, the pods are being introduced for a six-month test period. If the concept works out well, then it would be made a permanent feature,” she said. 

The pods come at a price. These are the rates fixed by BIAL: One hour will cost `700, two hours `1,200 and three hours will set you back by `1,400. This sum is inclusive of taxes. 

The spokesperson added, “Passengers have begun using it and the response has been good so far. It has just been launched last month and it is too early to discuss statistics.”

A tweet by BIAL has listed Aviserv as the provider of these sleep pods. Some international airports have even introduced a concept of airport staffers waking up someone after a nap so that they do not miss their flight.

