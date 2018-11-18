Lights, camera, improv

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Introducing the improv theatre scene in the form of a festival, Bengaluru Improv Festival is going to host a five-day theatre festival in the city. While this concept is usually used by theatre practitioners to hone their skills, and is used to stage performances in other countries, it is yet to gain popularity here. Borrowing the idea from a show in Chicago, the organisers claim this is the first time something dedicated to improv is being held in India.

With the standup comedy scene gaining recognition, these improv performances are usually mistaken to be standup performances. And hence, this festival is being organised, in order to bring out the difference between the two and let improv performance have its own identity.

Explaining the concept of improv theatre, Rohit Nair, one of the directors of the Festival, says, “There are two forms of improv that are practiced popularly — short and long form. The short form includes games that challenge the actor and the long form includes scenes that are improvised on spot, which are based on suggestions by the audience.”

There will be multiple groups from different countries who will be seen performing. Each group gets 30 minutes to put up a performance — long or short form, or both — within that time frame. Talking about the groups and the players participating, Rohit says, “We have a wide range of people coming in for the festival. We have people who are fairly experienced and we also have those who have only two performances under their belt. We have some international players too, all of whom are experienced.”

Ten groups have registered so far, and to make it open to everyone, participants don’t necessarily have to be from a theatre group. Apart from this festival, there are workshops that are conducted for those who want to learn this form. “Since there are not a lot of faces in the improv scene as of now, we thought we should get more people who are talking about it actively and come and teach it to take it forward,” adds Rohit.

Bengaluru Improv Festival will be held from November 21 to 25 at MyBoTree, Koramangala. Tickets are available on eventshigh.com. For more details, visit: bengaluruimprovfest.com