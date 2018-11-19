Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans contribute to fight against hunger  

Rupali Reddy has been attending Gita classes for two years now, with  a group of 50-odd fellow Bengalureans.

Published: 19th November 2018 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sriram - A Paragon of Exemplary Virtues will be staged on November 24 from 11 am onwards, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Rupali Reddy has been attending Gita classes for two years now, with  a group of 50-odd fellow Bengalureans. The group meets once a week, reads the Gita and explores spirituality. Though they all are from different age groups and backgrounds, they are united by their wish to give back to society. With this intent, Project Hunger – a non-profit organisation – was born. 

According to a study by Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, 23.7 per cent are stunted and 23.6 per cent children are wasted under the age of five in Puducherry. Project Hunger is currently working with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to generate funds for their latest initiative ‑ a new kitchen in Puducherry, which will feed more than 50,000 school-going children from economically challenged backgrounds. 

Rupali says, “We chose this because we believe children are our future. We wanted to do good by helping underprivileged children.”The team then decided to break off into smaller teams, of six to eight members, and each team came up with their own fundraising strategy and initiative. “Some teams created Diwali and gifting cards, some held a food fest in a gated community,” explains Rupali, whose team is bringing down Sriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, a troupe from Delhi, for a performance in the city. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the initiative. 

What lies in the future for Project Hunger? Bigger things, she says. “We’ve dedicated our efforts to the cause of malnourishment. Once we are satisfied with our results for this, we’ll move on to another project. We definitely want to plan something spiritual soon too,” Rupali adds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp