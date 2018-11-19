Bengalureans contribute to fight against hunger  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Rupali Reddy has been attending Gita classes for two years now, with a group of 50-odd fellow Bengalureans. The group meets once a week, reads the Gita and explores spirituality. Though they all are from different age groups and backgrounds, they are united by their wish to give back to society. With this intent, Project Hunger – a non-profit organisation – was born.

According to a study by Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, 23.7 per cent are stunted and 23.6 per cent children are wasted under the age of five in Puducherry. Project Hunger is currently working with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to generate funds for their latest initiative ‑ a new kitchen in Puducherry, which will feed more than 50,000 school-going children from economically challenged backgrounds.

Rupali says, “We chose this because we believe children are our future. We wanted to do good by helping underprivileged children.”The team then decided to break off into smaller teams, of six to eight members, and each team came up with their own fundraising strategy and initiative. “Some teams created Diwali and gifting cards, some held a food fest in a gated community,” explains Rupali, whose team is bringing down Sriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, a troupe from Delhi, for a performance in the city. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the initiative.

What lies in the future for Project Hunger? Bigger things, she says. “We’ve dedicated our efforts to the cause of malnourishment. Once we are satisfied with our results for this, we’ll move on to another project. We definitely want to plan something spiritual soon too,” Rupali adds.