Bengaluru: RWA petitions MP to upgrade Whitefield railway station

The petition was submitted by Patandur Agrahara RWA Federation and was addressed to both Mohan and Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of a resident welfare association (RWA) in Mahadevapura submitted a petition of various demands, including the upgrade of Whitefield Railway Station, to Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan during a meeting in the city on Sunday.

The MP held a meeting with members of the RWAs from Kadugodi and Doddanekundi wards, along with the councillors of both wards. People discussed civic problems in the wards at the event, which the MP agreed to look into.

The demands are the upgrade of Whitefield railway station, protection of green cover in the region, implementation of 74th amendment, empowerment of Metropolitan Planning Committee and ward planning committee, objection to the elevated corridors project and encroachment of roads by shops and construction work. 

The primary demand, regarding the Railway Station, is to start regular mainline electric multiple units (MEMU) services in 15 to 30-minute intervals from Whitefield railway station, which has been a long standing demand of several activists in the city. 

