Bengaluru teen’s prize-winning video goes viral

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A video made by a 16-year-old school student from Bengaluru, which won an international prize, has gone viral. Samay Godika, a student of National Public School-Koramangala, won the Breakthrough Junior Challenge in which students have to create videos to explain a concept in Physics or Life Sciences.

Godika’s video explaining Circadian Rhythm — daily biological processes — won him a college scholarship of USD 250,000, while his teacher in ninth and tenth grade Pramila Menon will receive $50,000. The school will be provided with a science lab valued at USD 100,000.