Home Cities Bengaluru

Green signal for automatic signalling, to be ready by January ’19  

Chief Public Relations officer of SWR, E Vijaya confirmed the status of the project.

Published: 19th November 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Project between Cantonment and Whitefield was put on hold by South Western Railway

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a move that is expected to bring much cheer to railway commuters, be it suburban train users or long distance travellers, South Western Railway (SWR) will complete its automatic signalling project soon. The stretch between Cantonment and Whitefield was set to get automatic signalling system when it was sanctioned in this year's Railway budget. On October 27, CE had reported that the project was put on hold because of quadrapling, which was started on the same section, could result in cables for signalling being cut. This decision had not go down well with train commuters.

"SWR officials and the general manager were reconsidering whether the automatic signalling project should be carried or not. However, they decided to go ahead with it. 80 per cent of the work is done," said a railway official.

Chief Public Relations officer of SWR, E Vijaya confirmed the status of the project. "Automatic signalling work between Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield is going on in full swing. Major portion of work has been completed. Sanction from the Commissioner of Railway Safety has also been received. The target is to make it operational by the end of January 2019," Vijaya said.

Despite the `12 crore project being sanctioned in 2018-2019, it has seen much delay. 
Transport expert, Sanjeev Dyamannavar said, “This is good news. They can now run more services, and on time. It will have an impact on the Hosur and Channasandra line. For example, trains from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station (Majestic) going towards Hosur through Baiyappanahalli, as well as, trains from Whitefield going to Yeshwathpur through Banaswadi will be speeded up."

In a response to Sanjeev's RTI filed last year, SWR said automatic signalling would be completed by September 2018. "The next deadline announced was December 2018, but as long as it gets done by January, it will be useful. Suburban rail commuters using MEMU services and long distance travellers on express trains will no longer have to suffer delays," Sanjeev added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp