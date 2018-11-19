Akhila Damodaran By

BENGALURU : As a young 20-year-old who was keen to learn about religion, Jerry White went to Israel to learn Hebrew as part of his studies in Judaism. However, a landmine accident resulted in him losing his foot, and consequently, his life took a complete turn. At the seventh India Inclusion Summit 2018 (IIS) in the city, Jerry, who has shares in the 1997 Nobel Prize for Peace awarded to the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, recalled the life-changing moment.

His first thought after the explosion was, ‘Where is my foot?’ “I couldn’t get over my missing piece. I didn’t know where to seek help and look for resilience and a ‘new fake leg’. I didn’t even know what a landmine was then,” he told a packed audience at IIS.

After the initial trauma, Jerry went on to co-found Survivor Corps, which supports conflict survivors with the tools they need to become leaders in their own communities. He led the efforts to draft and enact human rights and laws to promote and protect the rights of 650 million people with disabilities, in addition to working on the International Campaign to Ban Landmines.

Today, Jerry is an activist who is working with 1,200 organisations, including some from India, to create awareness on the lasting dangers of landmines. “We think they are weapons of mass destruction, but they are indiscriminate in nature. It doesn’t understand if it’s a child or a soldier. It is extremely dangerous to civilians. The people most affected are civilians while they move through territories.

That was the thought process behind the Mine Ban Treaty,” he said, adding, “Powerful countries such as India, Pakistan, China, Russia and the USA haven’t signed the treaty. Sometimes, that makes you step back and think what can be done. But the US is a major funder for de-mining in the world today. They haven’t signed the treaty yet...sometimes, ‘political minefields’ that exist in every country, prevent clearing the real minefields.”

His moment of victory was in 2010, when he secured an unprecedented Knesset (unicameral national legislature of Israel) vote in Israel to clear old minefields. “Comparatively, India is a huge country with huge borders. People probably haven’t realised that landmines are ineffective. Even in the US, the most number of landmine injuries are caused by its own landmines,” he said.

Need to make society more inclusive: KS Chithra

Renowned singer KS Chithra performed at the Summit, where she sang her national award-winning song

Ovvoru Pookalume from the film Autograph. The song was picturised as being performed by an orchestra consisting of visually-challenged musicians. In a chat with CE, the singer emphasised the healing power of music, especially for the differently-abled. “It’s important to create awareness. Everyone should take initiative to spread awareness and make society more inclusive. We are all part of the same society.”

Working with Princess Diana

Jerry, who has worked on projects with the Princess of Wales, Diana, recalls escorting her on her last humanitarian mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina. “She’s my role model. She had a charismatic gift for compassion. She would say, ‘Jerry, we should care enough to be there for people when they are in pain, not when everything is over.’