Man kills mother of wife’s friend, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suspecting his wife’s fidelity, a 35-year-old employee of an IT firm stabbed a woman to death and injured her husband and their son, in Kothanur on Saturday night. Police immediately arrested the accused Anand, a business analyst and a resident of Byrathi.

The deceased is Savitramma, (47). Her husband Sannappa (51), a businessman, and their son Bharath (28), are recovering in a private hospital.

A senior police officer said late on Saturday night Anand had a fight with his wife and accused her of having an affair with Bharath, an auto driver. Harassed by Anand, she called Bharath to narrate her ordeal. Bharath arrived along with his parents to clarify the situation, but a furious Anand stabbed Savithramma before attacking Bharath and his father Sannappa. The three were rushed to a private hospital where Savithramma succumbed. The condition of Bharath and Sannappa is said to be stable. A neighbour alerted the police who chased and caught Anand.

Anand was married four years ago and the couple had a three-year-old daughter. Bharath would often visit the couple after he befriended them. Anand has been charged with murder and attempt to murder.