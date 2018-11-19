Home Cities Bengaluru

Mosquitoes in Bengaluru metro trains, stations bug commuters

BMRCL official said that trains are cleaned every night at depots before the morning trip.

Published: 19th November 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro commuters are annoyed with the number of mosquitoes in some trains. Those waiting at some stations are irked by these winged visitors. Top metro officials concede that the problem exists and they are constantly taking steps to redress the issue.

Rahul Gowda, a regular commuter on the Purple Line, who tweeted about the issue, told The New Indian Express, “This is not just the one time I spotted the creature inside a train. It has happened frequently. I just took a pic and posted it on social media so that the authorities do something.” 

A regular commuter between Nayandahalli and Cubbon Park stations, P Shalini Ramani, said, “There are really big mosquitoes inside the trains which is really scary. Whenever the train is not full, then of course, I try to kill them. You cannot do anything when the train is packed as there is no room to move your hands!”
She adds, “It is not just the trains. I begin my journey at Mysore Road station. There is a rajakaluve(storm water drain) nearby and the station is buzzing with mosquitoes. I am desperate for the train to arrive just to escape them. The problem does not happen in the evenings alone, it begins in the morning.”

Another commuter, Rangeela, who boards her train at Chickpet Metro station says it is a “mosquito feast” at the station. “I have spotted them inside trains too. While we have health messages being displayed inside trains, something which can cause serious health problems freely flits inside coaches.”
BMRCL has recently started displaying messages, on the display screens inside trains, to take care of one’s health.

A top Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official said that trains are cleaned every night at depots before the morning trip. “This is the best we can do inside trains. Chemicals cannot be sprayed inside as passengers travel in a confined space and it could affect them. When it comes to underground stations, our staff fumigate them regularly,” he said. Since elevated stations are open on ground level, nothing can be done, as mosquitoes enter trains when the doors open, the official added. 

