Home Cities Bengaluru

Rabbit farmer sees ray of hope at Krishi Mela

One particular stall at the four-day Krishi Mela 2018, which ended on Sunday, drew crowds wi th watering mouths and a fair degree of curiosity.

Published: 19th November 2018 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rabbits at display at Krishi Mela with a board on why one must consume rabbit meat over other meats

By Aarthi M 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : One particular stall at the four-day Krishi Mela 2018, which ended on Sunday, drew crowds wi th watering mouths and a fair degree of curiosity. The stall run by Anand Kumar H, was selling rabbit meat. He owns a restaurant in Benagluru's Sahakar Nagar, that sells a variety of rabbit meat dishes, which he claims is the first such eatery to dole out specialised rabbit meat dishes in India.

“Rabbit meat is much healthier than other varieties of meat. It is rich in protein and has less fat compared to other meats. It is also tastier,” said Anand, who has named his Sahakar Nagar restaurant as Rabbit Paradise.

Incidentally, for Kumar, getting a licence from Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to set up his eatery was not difficult, but marketing the rabbit meat to the public has been the bigger challenge. It has been three months since the restaurant has been set up, but it has been observed that rabbit meat is not usually preferred over other meat dishes. The restaurant barely gets five to six customers a day. At Krishi Mela, however, he managed to attract a large crowd. 

"The restaurant is under loss, and I would have shut down the business had I not invested a huge amount,” said Kumar, explaining that the opportunity offered by the Krishi Mela to make people aware about the benefits of rabbit meat consumption could open avenues for him and his business. At the four-day mela,Anand offered his rabbit meat dishes, which were displayed at the food court. A large number of visitors who were seen at the stall also included young students. Even as they relished the dishes, they enquired about rabbit meat consumption, its safety and health benefits. 

Anand, along with nine others, have gotten together to set up a rabbit farm in Chikkaballapur, where rabbits are bred. He gets his supplies for his restaurants from here. To even out the present loss that they have incurred in the last three months, Anand said they are planning to give a boost to his business and improve marketing. The outlet, Rabbit Paradise, has started taking orders on Zomato and Food Panda. He has also planned to include new dishes and improve the taste and quality of them to attract more customers. 

low demand for rabbits
There are very few rabbit farms in the state. Currently, rabbit meat dishes are served at very few restaurants in Bengaluru. Rabbits are known to be fast breeders and the supply of rabbit meat piles up if the demand does not match it. This is the challenge that most rabbit farmers face in the sector — to make people accept a change in preference to up the demand through consumption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp