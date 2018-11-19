Rabbit farmer sees ray of hope at Krishi Mela

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : One particular stall at the four-day Krishi Mela 2018, which ended on Sunday, drew crowds wi th watering mouths and a fair degree of curiosity. The stall run by Anand Kumar H, was selling rabbit meat. He owns a restaurant in Benagluru's Sahakar Nagar, that sells a variety of rabbit meat dishes, which he claims is the first such eatery to dole out specialised rabbit meat dishes in India.

“Rabbit meat is much healthier than other varieties of meat. It is rich in protein and has less fat compared to other meats. It is also tastier,” said Anand, who has named his Sahakar Nagar restaurant as Rabbit Paradise.

Incidentally, for Kumar, getting a licence from Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to set up his eatery was not difficult, but marketing the rabbit meat to the public has been the bigger challenge. It has been three months since the restaurant has been set up, but it has been observed that rabbit meat is not usually preferred over other meat dishes. The restaurant barely gets five to six customers a day. At Krishi Mela, however, he managed to attract a large crowd.

"The restaurant is under loss, and I would have shut down the business had I not invested a huge amount,” said Kumar, explaining that the opportunity offered by the Krishi Mela to make people aware about the benefits of rabbit meat consumption could open avenues for him and his business. At the four-day mela,Anand offered his rabbit meat dishes, which were displayed at the food court. A large number of visitors who were seen at the stall also included young students. Even as they relished the dishes, they enquired about rabbit meat consumption, its safety and health benefits.

Anand, along with nine others, have gotten together to set up a rabbit farm in Chikkaballapur, where rabbits are bred. He gets his supplies for his restaurants from here. To even out the present loss that they have incurred in the last three months, Anand said they are planning to give a boost to his business and improve marketing. The outlet, Rabbit Paradise, has started taking orders on Zomato and Food Panda. He has also planned to include new dishes and improve the taste and quality of them to attract more customers.

low demand for rabbits

There are very few rabbit farms in the state. Currently, rabbit meat dishes are served at very few restaurants in Bengaluru. Rabbits are known to be fast breeders and the supply of rabbit meat piles up if the demand does not match it. This is the challenge that most rabbit farmers face in the sector — to make people accept a change in preference to up the demand through consumption.