Travelling turned this real estate magnate into avid beer stein collector 

lAkhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Anjan Rangaraj, CEO, Catalyst Properties – a property consultant company — is also an antique collector. He is especially interested in collecting beer steins from across the globe. His collection includes 1,000 steins, the oldest dates back to World War II. He has also marked his foray in to the recently-held Catalyst Winter Derby 2018 in Bengaluru. The avid traveller, golfer and motorcycle enthusiast speaks to City Express all about his love for beer steins. Excerpts:

Could you tell us about your beer stein collection?

My beer stein collection comprises ceramic, fish-bone, glass, crystal, casted glass, hand-cut glass, different metals (like pewter) and various other combinations. Some of the steins that date back to WW II, and my most priced beer stein was made for the Royal House of Vienna. It is made of bone china and translucent, and you can see the designs etched on the inside in the sunlight.

When and how did you start collecting them?

As a child, I was always fond of collecting things. About a decade ago, during my trip to Berlin, I happened to visit a flea market and was immediately drawn to the varieties of beer steins. I picked up close to 30 steins, and ever since, I have made it a point to visit Berlin at least once in a year to pick up steins and add to my collection.

What is it about beer steins that fascinates you the most?

My chance encounter with these steins made me realise that while it is good to use a nice stein to drink your beer, it is even more intriguing to learn about the history and craftsmanship behind the different mugs. Also, one of the most fascinating things as a collector is the bond of friendship we build with other collectors from around the world. We share information on our collections. Through this platform, we also gain knowledge, information and assessment about the steins we own.

What has been your fondest memory while stein hunting?

One of my fondest memories would be purchasing this one-of-a-kind beer stein from a flea market in Berlin, which belonged to an old couple whose house was seized by the Government. I immediately started to think about how one day, my collection might end up in a flea market, and bring happiness to someone else, just like this experience brought to me.

Which is your

favourite stein and why?

These steins are great repositories of history and a good conversation starter too. I love all my steins equally, as each one of them has a different stories to tell. One of my beer steins is a limited-edition one made during WWII, possibly for one of Hitler’s top admirals. Other limited-edition steins include those used to commemorate the opening of some of the oldest breweries in the world. I also own a beer stein that depicts how Berlin got its name.

Could you share some lesser-known facts about beer steins?

They date back to as early as the 14th Century. Due to the Bubonic Plague in Germany in the 16th Century, there were several laws implemented, one of which required all food and beverage containers to be covered. The reason was to protect people from consuming contaminated food and beverages from the numerous flies swarming the country at the time. This also helped in keeping the liquid at a constant temperature.

Are these beer steins easy to procure? How much do they cost?

Procuring beer steins is not easy, especially when you are on the lookout for unique ones and are focussed on curating a collection. The best place to start collecting steins are flea markets, preferably Berlin

flea markets. Most beer steins fall within the price bracket of 100 – 1,000 euros. However, I own a stein that costs 5,000 euros.

What are you other hobbies?

I love to dabble in all fields – riding, golfing and sailing, to mention a few. I love riding in the hills, One of my fondest and most treasured moments was riding solo in the Himalayas, the Northeast of India, Bhutan, Leh and Ladakh.