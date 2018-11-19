Home Cities Bengaluru

Works on Stage V of Cauvery water project finally set to begin

The revival of this lake will help the city draw another 1.7 TMC of water in 2021.

Published: 19th November 2018

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a delay, the preliminary works in connection with the Cauvery Water Supply Project Stage V, which aims to supply 775 million litres of water per day to the city, will finally get started this month. At least 110 villages spread across the peripheral areas of the city will be benefitted from this project.

The Rs 5,552 crore project is being implemented by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) with funding from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said, “We will be finalising a consultant for the project this month. Tenders have already been floated for it. The consultant can work on the designs and can then start the tendering process for the project,” he said. 

The entire project, to be completed by 2023, aims at providing a trunk sewerage network and drinking water pipelines that spread across 225 sq km in 110 villages across KR Puram, Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Byatarayanapura and Bommanahalli. 

Apart from the underground pipelines from Thoraikadanahalli reservoir, one water treatment plant, 14 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and related facilities will be installed as well. Ten trillion million cubic feet (TMC) of water from Cauvery river has already been earmarked for the project, which is divided into two phases. 

“JICA has already released the first tranche of Rs 3,000 crore for the first phase. The pumping network and pipelines from TK Halli to the city will be laid. The STPs were originally not included in the first phase but we are now impressing upon the agency to bring them in the first phase,” Girinath said. 

Asked about the delay in calling for tenders, the chairman said, “There was a delay of one month caused due to the model code of conduct in place for the May elections. We are on track now and will meet our 2023 deadline.”

Referring to the Tippagondanahalli Lake rejuvenation plan, Girinath said, “The plan for rejuvenation of the lake at a cost of Rs 288 crore has been submitted to the government. Only the cabinet’s approval is pending.” The revival of this lake will help the city draw another 1.7 TMC of water in 2021.

