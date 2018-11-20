Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Mobile towers near schools to be shifted

Officials have been instructed to issue new licenses within 15 days and applications can be submitted online.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It will henceforth be compulsory for companies to obtain licences for all mobile towers installed in the state, as per the new rules in Karnataka Installation of New Telecommunication Infrastructure Act. 

Moreover, all new towers installed in the city should be at a distance of 50m from any school or college, hospital or place of religious worship, according to Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. The old towers in the vicinity of schools and colleges have to be shifted within three months.

He added, “We have received oral complaints that the towers were affecting the health of residents living close to a tower. Though it has not been established scientifically, we are taking precautions,” he said.
Currently, there are at least 30,000 telecommunication towers, with 6,766 in Bengaluru alone. 

A lack of regulations on mobile towers had allowed companies to set them up near schools and colleges. “Therefore, all such towers should be shifted 50m away and obtain licenses for the same within three months,” he said.

