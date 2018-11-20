Bengaluru: Police constable arrested for raping woman Home Guard

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old police constable attached to Jnanabharathi police station on the charge of raping a woman Home Guard. The victim alleged in her complaint that the constable Chandrakumar had barged inside her house when she was alone, raped her and then poured water over her to erase evidence before escaping. Incidentally, Chandrakumar is the same constable who in June this year had been sent on a South India trip and was given one-month sick leave and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh by city Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar for his role in chasing and nabbing notorious chain snatcher Achuthkumar Gani.

A senior police officer said that the victim said in her complaint that on November 16, she was on duty at the Jnanabharathi University campus for a second shift and Chandrakumar, met her and misbehaved with her by touching her in an inappropriate manner. She had narrated the incident to a senior officer on a phone call.

On November 17, she went to Jnanabharathi police station along with her senior officer and narrated the incident.

Around 1.30 pm, the senior officer from Jnanabharathi, who heard the case, warned Chandrakumar of departmental action. However, the victim declined to file a case against him.

The same evening, when she reached her house, Chandrakumar went to her house and rang the bell. The woman, who was changing her uniform, thought that her husband might have come home from work and opened the door. Chandrashekar pushed her inside and raped her.

Meanwhile, another officer said that after medical tests, the victim recorded her statement before the magistrate and she alleged that she was raped on November 15, a day after he allegedly misbehaved with her.

A few days earlier, Chandrashekar had offered to drop her to her house on his bike even when she was not ready to go with him.

“He had managed to collect her phone number and often called her. He was forcing her to come with him for coffee. However, she had warned him to stay away. We have obtained CCTV footage as part of the investigation and are waiting for the medical report for further investigations,” the officer said.