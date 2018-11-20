Elephant tramples farmer to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant at Saathnuru in Kanakapura early Monday. The family staged a protest against forest officials for not taking precautionary measures around the village.

The deceased has been identified as Thammaiah Gowda, a resident of Hegganuru village. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.



A senior police officer said that the incident took place at 3.45am when Thammiah was sleeping inside the hut in his farmhouse to guard his Ragi crop.

The elephant came to graze on the ground and on hearing the sound, Thammaiah switched on a torch.

When the elephant noticed the light, it attacked and trampled him. The neighbours, who heard his screams, rushed to the spot and took him to a government hospital where he succumbed to his death.

The villagers and family of the deceased have staged a protest against forest officials who have not been responding to their complaints over the elephants menace.