Home Cities Bengaluru

Elephant tramples farmer to death

A 56-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant at Saathnuru in Kanakapura early Monday.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant at Saathnuru in Kanakapura early Monday. The family staged a protest against forest officials for not taking precautionary measures around the village.

The deceased has been identified as Thammaiah Gowda, a resident of Hegganuru village. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. 

A senior police officer said that the incident took place at 3.45am when Thammiah was sleeping inside the hut in his farmhouse to guard his Ragi crop. 

The elephant came to graze on the ground and on hearing the sound, Thammaiah switched on a torch. 
When the elephant noticed  the light, it attacked and trampled him. The neighbours, who heard his screams, rushed to the spot and took him to a government hospital where he succumbed to his death.

The villagers and family of the deceased have staged a protest against forest officials who have not been responding to their complaints over the elephants menace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp