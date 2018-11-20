Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-woman inspector robbed by electricians

A 76-year-old retired woman police inspector was robbed by two men who entered her house saying they were electricians.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 76-year-old retired woman police inspector was robbed by two men who entered her house saying they were electricians. Shantha, a resident of Attiguppe in Chandra Layout police station limits, is the victim. She had taken voluntary retirement when she was an inspector. Police said that the incident took place on the afternoon of November 15.

She stated in her complaint that she had asked one Basavaraju, an electrician, to repair a calling bell and a fan in her house. However, as he was busy, he told her that he would send another electrician. 

On November 15, a person came to her house saying that Basavaraju had sent him. He took the calling bell and fan with him, saying he would repair them and left saying that he would be back in 2 to 3 hours. 

“On November 15 around 3.30 pm, he came with another person and apologised for the delay and claimed he had gone out of town on an emergency. While he was fitting the calling bell, his accomplice entered the house on the pretext of fitting the fan. He saw an old washing machine in a room and said he was ready to buy it for Rs 1,000. As he was bringing it out of the room, I went to check on the fan.

Suddenly, he came from the back and covered my mouth while the person fixing the calling bell came. They both pushed me to the floor, robbed me of my gold chains and locked the door from the outside, before fleeing,” she stated in her complaint.

The culprits escaped with two gold chains worth Rs 4 lakh from her. “We have questioned the electrician Basavaraju and he had admitted that he had sent another electrician,” the Chandra Layout police added.

