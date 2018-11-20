HC asks state to reinstate transferred officers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday set November 27 as deadline for the state government to reinstate all excise department officers, who were transferred on the eve of assembly elections held in May, back to their original posts. The HC warned that it would pass strictures if these officers were not given back their old posts.

The state had to face the court’s ire as more than a hundred officers of the excise department moved the court as they were not given back their original posts even six months after the assembly elections. The court adjourned the hearing to November 27.