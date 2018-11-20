Home Cities Bengaluru

Indian companies get an idea of the Israeli startup ecosystem

Intel India and the Consulate General of Israel to South India, held a meet and talked on collaboration opportunities between the Indian and Israeli start-up ecosystems. 

Published: 20th November 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Intel India and the Consulate General of Israel to South India, held a meet and talked on collaboration opportunities between the Indian and Israeli start-up ecosystems. 

It provided an overview of the Israeli ecosystem, potential areas of collaboration and success stories of startups, incubators and accelerators. Also, some city based startups pitched their ideas to a panel.
The main session included a keynote address on the Israeli tech ecosystem by Prof. Gadi Ariav, Tel Aviv University (retd.) and a resident scholar at IIM-Bangalore with over 50 years of experience. 

Other speakers during the session were, Jitendra Chaddah, Senior Director, Strategy and Operations, Intel India, Ariel Seidman, Deputy Consul General of Israel to South India, and Dr Shai Moses, Economic Consul, Consulate General of Israel to South India. 

“The Consulate of Israel to South India’s mission is to strengthen Indo-Israeli ties. This MoU between the Consulate and Intel India, just like many other programs with government and private entities, is a means for a purpose, not a goal on its own. Now it is upon you to take this forward,” said Ariel Seidman.

