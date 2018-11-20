Karnataka government to foot organ transplant bills for the poor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To assist the poor who need an organ transplant, the state government plans a new project at the cost of `30 crore under Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), the implementing agency for Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka. The government will foot a large part of the expenditure.

While the Executive Director of SAST Naghath Tabassum Abroo and Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar were unavailable for comment, Dr Kishore Phadke, convener, Jeevasarthakathe, the transplant authority of Karnataka, said, “There is no other alternative in the last stage of kidney and heart disease but to get transplants done. Hence this is a good move,” he added.