Laughter riot with 60 comedians over 10 days

By Akhila Damodaran
BENGALURU : A 10-day laughter riot is in store for Bengalureans with The Bengaluru Comedy Festival making a comeback for its fourth edition. The show,  featuring more than 60 comedians over 10 days, will be held at different venues, and will culminate with a closing night party with the crew and participating comedians at Fandom on November 25. CE catches up with comedian Vikramjit Singh  ahead of his performance at the festival. Excerpts:

Tell us about your performance at the Bengaluru Comedy Festival...
After releasing my last set of YouTube videos, I was desperate to explore a new side to comedy. It’s a process that every comedian goes through: First learn to get laughs, then learn to get laughs through things that move you. It’s fantastic for me to see that some pretty serious things that happened to me became the foundation for a few ridiculous jokes in this show.

Who are your favourite comedians in the new lot?
Neetu Bhardwaj, Shaad Shafi, Pratyush Choubey

If not comedy, what would your alternate career option have been?
Writer or lawyer. But what difference does it make? Every profession is about gossiping about your colleagues.

What are your hobbies?
Running. So you can bet I’ll be putting Cubbon Park to good use.

What is the most embarrassing thing you have ever worn?
My pride…(sorry, awkward truths come to the show) But so many! A t-shirt worn inside-out, pyjamas with a cord too short…

If you were arrested with no explanation, what would your friends and family assume you had done?
Killed someone for serving me bad food.

What secret conspiracy would you like to start?
Love is not real.

