Man approaches woman for water, snatches gold chain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unidentified man snatched a woman’s gold chain by posing as a customer in Peenya on Monday. Gayatri, who runs a juice shop at Doddabidarakallu, had opened the shutter of her shop when a man came to ask for water.

As she went inside to bring water, he snatched her gold chain and escaped. She raised an alarm but he ran away before the public gathered.

A senior police officer said that around 5.50 am, Gayatri had cleaned the premise in front of the juice shop just before opening it. The miscreant who noticed that she was alone approached her on the pretext of asking water.

He was speaking in Kannada and had parked the bike near a park. Before residents rushed to the spot to see what happened, he had fled the scene.