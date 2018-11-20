Home Cities Bengaluru

‘No Honking Monday’ campaign makes no noise among Bengalureans

City Traffic police’s re-launched campaign, ‘No Honking Monday’, seems to have little impact or no impact at all on Bengalureans.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Traffic police’s re-launched campaign, ‘No Honking Monday’, seems to have little impact or no impact at all on Bengalureans. Twitterati on Monday made fun of a tweet on the @BlrCityTraffic handle which had a poster with the message, ‘How you wish when you honked your car could start flying. But it won’t. Please stop honking’, accompanied with a message saying people should avoiding honking as it was ‘No Honking Monday’.

The police, in association with an NGO, had launched this scheme earlier in 2012 and then relaunched it in 2016. 

“If I don’t honk, people won’t give me way. That’s why I have a shrill horn,” said a motorist on Commercial Street, on Monday. When asked if he knew about ‘No Honking Monday’?, he cracked up replying, “What’s that?”

Over the years, several campaigns have been launched to stop motorists from honking. “People have not participated much and we have noticed only around 4 to 5 per cent reduction in noise levels,” said an official from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

Though traffic constables are sometimes seen stopping vehicles who are honking unnecessarily and educating motorists about the ‘No Honking Monday’, they claim there’s nothing much they can do about it. It’s all in the mindset, they say.

A traffic constable at an MG road junction said, “We’ve been directed to tell people not to honk on Mondays. What equipment do we have to measure the loudness of horns, or do anything about it?” he said.
Another motorist and a resident of Basavanagudi, Rajakrishna R, a private bank employee said, “Without educating the public about this, no campaign will work. Unfortunately, such campaigns will be reduced to posting on Twitter and Facebook.”

Meanwhile, M N Sreehari, a traffic expert said, “It is the mindset of people which needs to be changed. It is not like other countries where you just announce something and it is followed. Here, people need to be trained when they are young. It would be good if schools and colleges can take initiative to tell their wards about the ‘No honking Mondays’.”

Commenting on the failure of the initiative, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P Harishekaran said: “I know it hasn’t picked up well, but we will conduct special drives to educate public about it. We will make sure it works.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru honking

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Poori
    These kind of things will not work with campaigns... should have been taught in schools when they are kids
    9 days ago reply

  • Debabrata Sahoo
    The Traffic situation gets worse because of some educated morons violates the road safety and traffic rules..
    10 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp