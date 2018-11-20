Only one toilet per house in urban areas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While on one hand, the state is trying to construct toilets for every house, on the other, 44,000 families who had applied for toilets found that their requests were rejected. The reason being that they applied for a second toilet.

Somesh MC, Executive Engineer (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan), Department of Municipal Administration, said they got applications to construct 3.94 lakh toilets, of which 44,000 were rejected. This is because these families already had toilets. “In some cases, these houses did not have enough space to construct toilets. They were asked to use community toilets,” he said.

The department has finished building 3.12 lakh toilets of the targeted 3.5 lakh (excluding 44,000 that was rejected). “The remaining toilets will be constructed by March 2019,’’ Somesh said.

There are 279 Urban Local Bodies in Karnataka, of which 170 have been declared open defecation free. The remaining ULBs have been self-declared ODF and they passed a resolution in a council meeting.