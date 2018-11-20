Home Cities Bengaluru

Police training syllabus to be changed: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara

Published: 20th November 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that the syllabus of police training material will be changed to teach staff about creating awareness about people-friendly policing.

He was speaking after inaugurating the renovated Tilaknagar police station on Monday. “All these years, there were only classes about policing. Now, we want to create an environment where people do not fear or hesitate to go to a police station. Thus, we are changing the syllabus of police training. Police officers will be taught how they should treat public and how to make them comfortable during their visit”.

He further said, “The CM has given approval to the ADGP Raghavendra Auradkar Committee report which has recommended several aspects for the betterment of policemen.”

Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation which sponsored the renovation works, city Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar and others some were present at the event.

G Parameshwara Police training

