Home Cities Bengaluru

VTU bans mobile phones at NSS camps   

Technical institutions in the state affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have been asked not to conduct NSS (National Service Scheme) camps near lakes, rivers and ponds.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Technical institutions in the state affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have been asked not to conduct NSS (National Service Scheme) camps near lakes, rivers and ponds.

The university has also prepared a set of safety guidelines that the colleges should follow during NSS camps, which includes ban on usage of mobile phones during camps by both participants and organisers, which includes students and faculties.

Considering recent deaths of NSS volunteers due to drowning, VTU has mentioned 11 safety measures to be taken before organising the camp.

These include no trekking near reservoirs, police station must  be informed, no selfies at dangerous places, students must have their parents’ permission, sick students should not take part in camps and there must be female co-ordinators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp