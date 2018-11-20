VTU bans mobile phones at NSS camps   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Technical institutions in the state affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have been asked not to conduct NSS (National Service Scheme) camps near lakes, rivers and ponds.

The university has also prepared a set of safety guidelines that the colleges should follow during NSS camps, which includes ban on usage of mobile phones during camps by both participants and organisers, which includes students and faculties.

Considering recent deaths of NSS volunteers due to drowning, VTU has mentioned 11 safety measures to be taken before organising the camp.

These include no trekking near reservoirs, police station must be informed, no selfies at dangerous places, students must have their parents’ permission, sick students should not take part in camps and there must be female co-ordinators.