All sensors up for censor board

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : It's rush hour at the Regional Censor Board in Karnataka as filmmakers have applied for clearance for their movies. Film-makers eyeing state and national awards, and of course subsidies by the government (100 meritorious films are given a `10 lakh subsidy), have applied for clearance at the last minute.

"Whether they submit their films at the beginning of the year or the end, they still get their subsidies only the following year. Which is why most film-makers sit on their films until the end of the year," said a member of the censor board.

In addition, Nagendra Prasad, president, directors' association, pointed out that a number of film-makers apply for state awards in January every year, which is why they start preparing for it two-three months before that. "This is the reason many films reach the censor board at the end of the year," he said.

Last year, the censor board certified as many as 248 films. However, this year the number has already crossed 214 (including upcoming releases on November 23). Now, 60-plus films are awaiting certification, and another 25-30 films are expected to join the queue. The censor board takes three weeks to scrutinise the film's documents before giving a go-ahead for the screening.

While the censor board head is expected to watch all the films, the 53 committee members will take turns to watch the films during four days of the week - Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. "Previously, the censor board officers and members would watch at least seven to eight films per day. However, from the time DN Srinivasappa, Regional Censor Board Officer has taken charge, they have been watching only three films a day.

At this pace, we will have to see whether they will be able to watch all the films before the deadline (December 31). At this point, it seems highly doubtful," the source added.Until last year, film-makers were given a deadline (November 25) to submit their films for certification that year. But this has changed with an online system having come in place. This means that applications have to be submitted online three weeks in advance.Repeated attempts to reach the censor board officer went unanswered.