ASI work at Nandi Hills has historians shocked

The 1,300-year-old temple at the base of Nandi Hills

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Several tourists and devotees visit the historical monument, Bhoga Nandeeshwara Temple located, at the base of Nandi Hills. The 1,300-year-old temple is a Grade-1 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected structure, and for the month of Karthika, devotees have put up 1,000-1,500 lamps in front of the idols. However, historical enthusiasts who have visited the temple on Sunday, noticed some drilling work going on at the centre of the temple.

One to two inch holes have been
drilled in the temple to raise 
barricades to protect sculptures 

"They have been drilling holes of one-two inch depth to erect steel rails that will prevent people from going near the sculptures. On speaking to the ASI officer present there, he said it is as per guidelines and defended the actions. Even if there is such a rule, if work is being done in a protected area, then it is destroying the monument. This is a clear mockery of the rule," says Siddharth Raja, a lawyer and history enthusiast who conducts heritage walks - Nandi Valley Walk - on Sundays.

"The ASI has two obligations – to prevent the temple from getting destroyed and to ensure that religious functions are conducted properly," he added. Another visitor, Sangamithra Kumar, who saw the work going on, said that temple officials mentioned that they had received permission and orders from the superintendent of ASI, Bengaluru circle, while history enthusiast Vinay said that this is a conflict.

They had written an official letter to the ASI, along with a complaint to the deputy commissioner of Chikkabalapur, Anirudh Sravan. Following the complaint, the drilling was stopped for a day. "I had personally asked the ASI to reconsider the issue, but according to them, some amount of drilling is permissible and they are allowed to take up such work.

According to the complaints received from the people, the stones were of historical value. The superintendent started work again, as he felt that wasn't an issues," says Anirudh. He added that the ASI stated that it was a temporary barricade. But if so, why create permanent damage, Anirudh questioned. The ASI is yet to respond to him.

An ASI officer at the temple confirmed that permission was given for the work. "The idols are supposed to be red in colour, but due to the lamps arranged by the devotees, they have turned black. We are trying to protect the idols from further damage. Even if we put up a temporary barricade, the people do not listen," said the officer.The superintendent of ASI Bengaluru, Murtheshwari, was unavailable for comment.

