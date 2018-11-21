Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru laces up for seventh edition of Pinkathon

Thousands of women in the city are ready to follow this mantra as they prep for the seventh edition of  Pinkathon Bengaluru 2019.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:24 AM

Milind Soman with the team at the press conference (below) Milind Soman

By Brinda Das 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wake up, lace up and show up. Thousands of women in the city are ready to follow this mantra as they prep for the seventh edition of  Pinkathon Bengaluru 2019, which will be held on January 27, 2019 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The focus of the women’s run is to encourage an active lifestyle and overall fitness among women, while creating a much-needed awareness about breast cancer and bone health. At a press conference to announce the annual run spearheaded by Milind Soman, the fitness guru said, “We are confident that the city will support us.

The run has carved out a niche of being more than a marathon. It’s a movement that is carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India through the years.

These women share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women. The first step in empowerment is taking control of your own health, respecting yourself and understanding and celebrating the value you bring to your family and society. Empowerment is not a gift of society; it is a gift you give yourself,” he said. 

With initiatives like Pinkathon Forever Training (a community initiative to train women), Milind said that it has created a culture of regular exercise and fitness. “These initiatives are making our women more aware about the benefits of fitness. We encourage women to get out and run, which doesn’t happen enough due to various cultural reasons. However, it’s slowly changing with women running in sarees, salwar kameez, hijabs or whatever attire they deem fit and keeps them comfortable,” he said.

103-year-old Mann Kaur, world champion and an Indian track-and-field athlete, who holds the world record in the over 100 years old category, swimmer Nisha Millet who represented India in 2000 Sydney Olympics, Dr Soumya Holla from Apollo Hospitals, along with seven Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Bengaluru mascots were present. 

