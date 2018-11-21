Bengaluru Tech Summit to host drone race this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A one-of-a-kind drone racing contest will be held as part of Bengaluru Tech Summit, being held from November 29 to December 1 in the city. The three-day event will be based on the theme ‘Innovation and Impact,’ and will witness the participation of countries like Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Estonia, Japan and others.

Briefing mediapersons, KJ George, minister for large and medium scale industries and ITBT, said that the ‘human code’ hackathon, an effort of global coding communities to solve humanitarian problems will also culminate at the summit. “A total of 4,157 teams from 68 countries have participated in the event and it was one of the largest hackathons held globally till date. Of the participating teams, 20 best entries shall get a total prize money of USD 20,800,” he added.

The three-day event will also have a start-up zone in which over 200 start-ups will participate. “One of the major highlights of the conference will be the start-up zone, the largest in the country,” he added.