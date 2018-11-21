Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's lake protectors say privatisation will ruin Agara water body

The group fears that the firm may win the case, and thus decided to step in.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Agara Lake is one of the few lakes to have survived in the city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agara Lake Protection and Management Society (ALPMS), a group of citizens and activists, has filed an impleading application in the High Court with respect to the privatisation of the lake between the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (KLCDA) and a private company called Biota Natura Systems. This issue has been ongoing ever since the KLCDA signed a 15-year lease with the private company for maintaining Agara Lake, in 2007.

"This is a serious issue. The company's lease was cancelled as there was no development work being done. However, the company has appealed in the court once again. It is the citizens who have spent their blood, sweat and tears to revive this lake," said Kavitha Reddy, co-founder of ALPMS, who is also a Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson.

"We have filed an impleading application in the interest of crores of public money spent and efforts put in by citizens for this lake. The private group wants to carry out commercial activities such as building an amusement park, etc, to mint money. This is one of the last few lakes in the city that is surviving and in good condition," she added.

The group fears that the firm may win the case, and thus decided to step in. The 95-acre water body was revived by the citizens through de-silting, removal of hyacinth and other weeds and stopping sewage water from entering the water. It was converted from a contaminated lake to a clean one with boundaries, fountains, plants and lighting. 

"A total of Rs 16 crore was sanctioned by the government to help us revive this lake. When the lake was under the care of the private company, it was in ruins. Even if they win this case, it is clear, as per National Green Tribunal orders, that there cannot be commercial activity within the lake's premises," said Suresh B, general secretary of ALPMS. "The fact that this on prime property, between HSR Layout and Koramanagala, makes the lake more prone to exploitation," Suresh added.The group may file a Public Interest Litigation or move the Supreme Court if the lake falls prey to privatisation once more. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lake protectors Agara Lake Protection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp