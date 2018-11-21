Bengaluru's lake protectors say privatisation will ruin Agara water body

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agara Lake Protection and Management Society (ALPMS), a group of citizens and activists, has filed an impleading application in the High Court with respect to the privatisation of the lake between the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (KLCDA) and a private company called Biota Natura Systems. This issue has been ongoing ever since the KLCDA signed a 15-year lease with the private company for maintaining Agara Lake, in 2007.

"This is a serious issue. The company's lease was cancelled as there was no development work being done. However, the company has appealed in the court once again. It is the citizens who have spent their blood, sweat and tears to revive this lake," said Kavitha Reddy, co-founder of ALPMS, who is also a Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson.

"We have filed an impleading application in the interest of crores of public money spent and efforts put in by citizens for this lake. The private group wants to carry out commercial activities such as building an amusement park, etc, to mint money. This is one of the last few lakes in the city that is surviving and in good condition," she added.

The group fears that the firm may win the case, and thus decided to step in. The 95-acre water body was revived by the citizens through de-silting, removal of hyacinth and other weeds and stopping sewage water from entering the water. It was converted from a contaminated lake to a clean one with boundaries, fountains, plants and lighting.

"A total of Rs 16 crore was sanctioned by the government to help us revive this lake. When the lake was under the care of the private company, it was in ruins. Even if they win this case, it is clear, as per National Green Tribunal orders, that there cannot be commercial activity within the lake's premises," said Suresh B, general secretary of ALPMS. "The fact that this on prime property, between HSR Layout and Koramanagala, makes the lake more prone to exploitation," Suresh added.The group may file a Public Interest Litigation or move the Supreme Court if the lake falls prey to privatisation once more.