Benglauru boy makes mark in national racing circuit once again

Published: 21st November 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sohil (in blue) after the MRF National Racing Championship

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After winning the MRF National Racing Championship, 17-year-old Sohil Shah has turned heads in the racing circuit once again by winning the 21st JK Tyre National Rookie competition in the LGB-F4 category. The four-round competition finale was held in New Delhi, with Sohil taking the seventh place in the championship.

“There were eight national champions racing with me. I was fighting with them for the top spots in all three races. In race one, I started in the sixth spot and finished the race in third place. In race two, I started in the sixth place and finished in seventh place, while in race three, I started seventh according to the finishing order of race two, and finished in seventh place. All the points that I earned allowed me to win the championship. There were a total of 26 participants in the national championship, and 15 of them were part of the rookie championship,” says Sohil, who attends Delhi Public School (East) here.  

Adding that the competition was tight with eight participants fighting for the top spot, his biggest challenge was having to race against his coach and mentor. “It can mess with your head,” he says, while adding that his role model is his coach. Telling us his most memorable moment during the race, he says that winning round three and four with a bronze medal was something he will always cherish, as this is the first time a rookie has been able to stand on that podium.

The competition started in July and ended last Sunday. Sohil received a `1 lakh cash award for the rookie competition. He will be continuing practice sessions for next year until dates are finalised, he says. It has been only a year since Sohil first rode in a 2-stroke Rotax go-kart, which inspired him to start racing — something he wants to make a career out of.

