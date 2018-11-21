Bike-borne men rob couple of ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two bike-borne men robbed a couple in broad daylight and escaped with gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh. The incident took place at Dubhasipalya in Kengeri on Monday afternoon. People known to the couple are said to be behind the crime and CCTV footage has been obtained to solve the case, the police said.

A senior police officer said that around 1 pm, K Srinivas along with his wife Padmavathy were heading to Muthoot Finance to pledge their ornaments. They needed a loan to buy material for a house they were constructing.

Padmavathy kept the ornaments in her bag while Srinivas was riding the bike. On the way, he slowed down due to a hump and two men who were following them on a two-wheeler, snatched the bag and fled. The couple raised an alarm but it went in vain since it was an isolated place.