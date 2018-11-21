Home Cities Bengaluru

Car driver files assault case against Sa Ra Govind’s son

A car driver has filed a case on Saturday against Anup, the son of Kannada film producer Sa Ra Govind, alleging that Anup assaulted him.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A car driver has filed a case on Saturday against Anup, the son of Kannada film producer Sa Ra Govind, alleging that Anup assaulted him. The driver was earlier employed with Anup but had quit recently.

The complainant, Harish (28), a resident of Mudalapalya, has accused Anup and his friends Prabhakar and Sathya, saying that they allegedly called his phone and asked him to come to a nearby hotel to discuss an issue last Saturday. As soon as he reached the venue in Basaveshwaranagar, he was forced to sit in a car and taken to Sadashivanagar where Anup reportedly assaulted him.

The police officer probing the case said that Harish had recently quit his job after he was denied a salary hike and had started working as a cab driver. Upset over this, Anup had a fight with him and in a fit of rage he slapped him after which he allegedly fell unconscious, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Sa Ra Govind said that Anup had bought a car and a mobile phone for Harish a year ago. As Anup asked him to return the car and mobile phone, Harish went to the police station and filed a false case. "Harish's allegations are baseless," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sa Ra Govind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp