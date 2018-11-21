Car driver files assault case against Sa Ra Govind’s son

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A car driver has filed a case on Saturday against Anup, the son of Kannada film producer Sa Ra Govind, alleging that Anup assaulted him. The driver was earlier employed with Anup but had quit recently.

The complainant, Harish (28), a resident of Mudalapalya, has accused Anup and his friends Prabhakar and Sathya, saying that they allegedly called his phone and asked him to come to a nearby hotel to discuss an issue last Saturday. As soon as he reached the venue in Basaveshwaranagar, he was forced to sit in a car and taken to Sadashivanagar where Anup reportedly assaulted him.

The police officer probing the case said that Harish had recently quit his job after he was denied a salary hike and had started working as a cab driver. Upset over this, Anup had a fight with him and in a fit of rage he slapped him after which he allegedly fell unconscious, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Sa Ra Govind said that Anup had bought a car and a mobile phone for Harish a year ago. As Anup asked him to return the car and mobile phone, Harish went to the police station and filed a false case. "Harish's allegations are baseless," he said.