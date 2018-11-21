Cases of vehicles with protruding materials high

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The number of vehicles carrying long materials, protruding from its automobile, has increased in the city compared to the last two years. Compared to 2017, the increase in number is about 94,454. This year until October 31, the number of cases recorded is 2.92 lakh. The penalty in case of a violation is `100. Traffic expert M N Shreehari said that every vehicle can carry only a limited weight.

“The dimensions of the vehicle should not be more than 15.71 metres in length, 2.74 metres in width and 4.72 metres in height,” he said. The required measurements have been prescribed on the basis of the design of bridges and underpasses, he added.

Urban planning expert V Ravichandar, said, “There are vehicles which are available to transport such materials. At least, a time slot can be provided to transport them. Vehicles must also carry a signalling system which mentions that it is an extended vehicle.”

Ravichandar recalled the accident of the famous singers Jagjit and Chitra Singh’s son in 1990. He died after he rammed into a truck with protruding materials in Navi Mumbai. In 2016, the Supreme Court had also called for strict implementation of laws for vehicles carrying long iron rods.

Kasim Raja, assistant commissioner of police traffic East, says the increase in the number of cases is proportionate to the increase in the number of vehicles. “We have booked several cases as per SC instructions. However, there are no specific offences mentioned for this. Hence, the penalty is less as it is just considered to be a traffic violation. If the RTO books a case, the penalty is more. We have had special drives and will continue to have.” V B Ikkeri, transport commissioner, was unavailable for comment.