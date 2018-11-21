Experimental painter gets creative with layered techniques

Akhila Damodaran By

BENGALURU: Artist Padmanabh Bendre calls himself an ‘experimental painter’. The 72-year-old loves to experiment with techniques, styles, formats and subjects. His recent show in the city showcases the series ‘Through An Artist Eye’, on which he worked for half a decade.

Through his art that uses pointillism, figurative work, graphic designs, collage work, and work with canvas on canvas, Padmanabh tries to convey his perspective on life. He says it was laborious to work on this recent show. First, he creates four to five different layers on a canvas, then he cuts them to create another painting on a new canvas. He makes sure that it has a perfect balance of colours and composition. While working on the final layer, he conceptualises the subject of his work, which could be flowers, trees or a shiv ling. He says, “The whole idea is to simplify the forms into squares and triangles. It is an abstract.

(R) A tree in an abstract form in different shapes and sizes

(L) Two overlapping kites

The viewer can interpret what he’s looking at. Every time he looks at the same work, he might see it differently.” He also emphasises on aesthetics in each of his work. He adds, “I use brush very minimally. I pour colour on a canvas and once it dries, I pour another layer on open spaces or other areas. It creates beautiful abstract forms that attract me. The challenge is also that I cannot be sure of what the piece would turn into. I play with the forms that are created and then combine them in totality to create a form or a shape that I want it to have.”

The Mumbai-based artist has displayed 20 art works at the gallery. “They are all of different sizes and have different subjects,” he says. One of his work, Floral, tries to portray the mala made with flowers that he saw hanging at a shop. “I wanted to express that in my language. The thoughts and expressions are minimal when you look through an artist’s eyes. That’s why the show is also called ‘Through An Artist Eyes’,” he adds. He finds a great excitement in communicating through the elements of graphic form. Perhaps, those are the influences of his practice in architecture.

Padmanabh Bendre has a bachelors and masters degree in Architecture and Town planning. Hailing from a family of painters, he couldn’t let go off the influence art had on his life. He soon discontinued his practice of architecture and took to painting full time. He says, “I had displayed around 12 paintings at my first solo show in 1992 and received a great response. It encouraged me to take up art. I realised I would like to express myself through art and I just jumped into it.”

His new work is influenced by sciography (branch of science that deals with the projection of shadows), where his understanding of the fourth dimension of an object (shadows) has led him to work on cubes.

Padmanabh has participated in the Sotheby’s Auction in New York 2007 and other exhibitions in Hong Kong, San Francisco, Phoenix, Toronto and Dubai. He is also the Trustee of Bendre Foundation and has organised many artist camps in Mumbai.

The exhibition is on till December 5 at Art Houz, Vasanth Nagar.