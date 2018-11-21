Home Cities Bengaluru

Get to know your neighbourhood through Google’s new app

Google is set to launch the ‘Neighbourly’ app which will help users get information about their neighbourhood from other users in the same neighbourhood.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Google

Image for representational purpose for Google.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Google is set to launch the ‘Neighbourly’ app which will help users get information about their neighbourhood from other users in the same neighbourhood.Google’s latest app will be rolled out in Bengaluru and Delhi on Wednesday, and then in over 600 districts within the next two weeks.

Through the app, users can discover information on services and utilities in their neighbourhoods, or get any specific information, by asking questions, which would be answered by other users of the app in the area. Conversely, users can also answer questions posted by other users. They can ask questions on the best late night restaurants, the location of a mechanic or opinions on existing outlets.

Each neighbourhood typically has a geographic radius of 1 km to 5 km. Answering questions earns a user points and badges, and eventually earn the ‘top neighbour’ badge and joins an exclusive community.
The beta version of the app has half a million people waitlisted. The app will first be rolled out at Bengaluru and Delhi as they topped the wait list. Users can switch between multiple neighbourhoods, for instance between their home or their office.

Apart from English, users can also key in questions in eight other languages — Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali. Instead of typing the questions, users can speak them in any of the nine languages, which will then be posted by Google’s speech recognition software.

Speaking of what drove the idea for the app, Ben Fohner, Senior Product Manager for Google Australia, said, “We found that people did not feel as connected as they used to in their neighbourhoods. We tested the app with over 10,000 users across the country and found that some of the best conversations started with questions.”

Last names and contact information of the users are not shared on the app, and a user won’t be allowed to share contact information of any other person. Users have the option of reporting any question as spam or abuse or report a legal issue with it.  Ashish Sharda, Community Manager, Google India gave examples of questions that users posted during testing of the app.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Google Neighbourly app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp